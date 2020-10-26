From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Why should we pray according to God’s will if what we are doing is responsible and well thought out? Doesn’t God expect us to use our common sense?
— G.W.
Dear G.W.: A story was once told of a devout Christian farmer who was on his way to buy a cow. He passed some neighbors who questioned whether he should buy the cow, and suggested he pray for God’s will concerning the purchase. The farmer said, “No, I’ve got the money in my pocket, and I’m going to buy the cow.” An hour later he returned along the same road. He was bloody, bruised, and his clothes were torn. He had been set upon by some robbers who happened to know he had money in his pocket. His friends found him and asked, “Where are you going now?” He said, “I am going home, if the Lord wills!”
While this story may bring a smile and may seem trifle, the man had been taught a good lesson and one that is valuable to all: God is in ultimate control and we should all greatly desire to be in the center of God’s perfect will. “I delight to do Your will, O my God” (Psalm 40:8).
When we are ignorant of God’s Word, we will be ignorant of God’s will. Often times, we are required to start walking in the direction we believe God would have us walk and trust that He will lead and guide us along the way. But often He will put a road block in our way. We may not always understand why. Sometimes it is for our protection, other times it may be that He wants to teach us about having complete faith in Him.
“Therefore do not be unwise, but understand what the will of the Lord is” (Ephesians 5:17).