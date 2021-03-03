From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I have lived a long time remembering the evil displayed at Pearl Harbor and decades later on 9/11. We are watching the success of the cancel culture, but will evil ever be “canceled”?
— C.C.
Dear C.C.: When Jesus Christ comes back to this earth, evil is going to be destroyed. The devil himself is going to be cast into the bottomless pit, and ultimately into the lake of fire. The Bible says that the lake of fire was prepared for the devil and all who follow him. God never wants anyone else to go to Hell.
This is the reason God calls upon people everywhere to follow Him and be obedient to His Word found in the Scriptures. We must decide if we are going to live for God and serve Him or live for Satan and follow him and run after the things of the world.
When Christ returns there will be worldwide justice. Hunger and poverty will be eliminated. Racial hatred will disappear. All the tensions between ethnic groups will be gone — there will be no more fighting. What a wonderful time that is going to be! Nature itself is going to be changed. “And there shall be no more curse” (Revelation 22:3). There will be safety and security: “Everyone shall sit under his vine… and no one shall make them afraid; for the mouth of the Lord of hosts has spoken” (Micah 4:4). Those who say “no” to Him now will one day bow at His feet, but then it will be too late to turn to Him and receive His eternal salvation.
Until that time, evil will continue to reign. Salvation now is the answer to evil and accepting Christ as your personal Savior will bring peace to the heart and strength for the journey, until He comes.