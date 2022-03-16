From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
My college roommate announced that she has been called to the mission field. She has a 4.0 and could choose just about any career, but she is bound and determined to give her life in service to God in another country. With how the world is today, this seems dangerous to me and a waste of her life.
– T.F.
Dear T.F.: When individuals are called to the mission field people should rejoice. Far from wasting their time and talents, they will likely be using them even more in a place where the needs are so great. Missionaries have been some of the great ambassadors not only for our nation, but particularly for the Lord Jesus, because they are boldly taking the Gospel message into other lands where few have heard the good news that Jesus saves.
Jesus said, “Whoever desires to save his life will lose it, but whoever loses his life for my sake will find it” (Matthew 16:25). By this he means that a life spent for self is a wasted life while one spent for others is one spent according to his will. While we fear being separated from loved ones and friends, we can be great encouragement and support to these people who are obedient to God’s call on their lives. In turn, we become part of their service in the name of the Lord and this blesses the heart of God.
We should consider it an honor to know individuals who will put their own goals in life aside and follow Jesus, and we should help them. But one thing is for sure. God never calls a person into his service without equipping him or her. The Bible says, “Be obedient… doing the will of God from the heart… doing service, as to the Lord” (Ephesians 6:5-7).