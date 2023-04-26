From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
My conflict is great. I have many health issues and don’t feel that I can help others around me in need. I figure if I can prevent being a burden to others that exonerates me for helping others. Am I selfish?
– C.S.
Dear C.S.: We often don’t realize how heavy another person’s burden is until we walk along a similar path. Most of us are insensitive to the sufferings of others until we experience them ourselves. We become wrapped up in our own circumstances, and overlook the needs of those around us — even members of our own family. But this isn’t God’s plan. We are to show our love by bearing one another’s burdens.
We can ask God to show us how to be a blessing and an encouragement to those who are in our lives or cross our paths along life’s journey, even when we are in need. When God hears our prayers on behalf of others, He will answer.
When Christ’s love fills our hearts, it puts selfishness on the run. Our personalities, our intelligence, and our capabilities are gifts from God’s own bountiful hand. If we divert their use for our own profit, we become guilty of selfishness. All around us are people whose lives are filled with trouble and sorrow. Grief turns us inward, but compassion turns us outward. We can learn from others’ heartaches and God can use our own experiences to help others.
God hears when we pray, “Lord, give us eyes that see others in need, and hearts moved with compassion to help bear their burdens. Help us to use the strength You will give to help those who are going through seasons of despair.”
The Bible says, “Bear one another’s burdens, and so fulfill the law of Christ” (Galatians 6:2). God will be with us every step of the way.
