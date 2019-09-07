From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
My children often ask difficult questions about God that I don’t feel equipped to answer. I tell my mother I am afraid that I might give them the wrong answer. What is the solution? Should I send them to their grandparents?
— C.P.
Dear C.P.: Young children can ask the most amazing questions about God and Heaven! And when they do, we should not ignore them or act like their questions are not important — because they are.
When children ask about God, we should do our best to answer simply and honestly in terms they can understand. Of course they do not need deep and complicated answers, but just because they cannot understand everything about God, doesn’t mean they can’t understand something about Him. Children today are exposed early to technology and pick it up so quickly. Adults may not fully comprehend electricity, but that doesn’t mean we don’t automatically turn on a light switch.
Parents, grandparents and teachers should be patient with children as they strive to learn. It isn’t unusual for adults to run out of answers before children run out of questions. Be thankful for their interest in spiritual things, letting them know how much God loves them. They can begin to sense this through watching how others live for Him. Rely on the Heavenly Father to guide and give wisdom through His Word — the Bible — for the answers to life’s questions.
Jesus told His disciples to let the children come to Him, and He continues to open His arms to them centuries later. May we do the same as we pray that God will help us show His gentleness to impressionable young lives.
“These words which I command you today shall be in your heart. You shall teach them diligently to your children” (Deuteronomy 6:6-7).