I’m a parent, not a teenager, but I will have a teenager in a few weeks! My son will turn 13 shortly before Thanksgiving. He’s a fine son, and we get along great right now, but I’m worried about his teenage years as they roll forward here soon. I’ve calculated that he’ll be a “teen” for a full seven years until the day he turns 20!
I worry, since my own teenage years were up and down quite a bit and I was truly a handful for my parents back then. I know firsthand what can go wrong during the teen years. And although 13 might not be too tough, I fear that with every following year the possibilities for us to go off the rails, even slightly, will increase. I mentioned seven years since, when I look around at other parents, I notice that many young people at the age of 20 and even beyond are still living in their family homes these days for a variety of reasons.
I’ve built this issue up of becoming the mother of a teenager in my mind quite a bit, so much so that here I am writing to you to ask you what you feel is the most important thing I can do to help my teen son and myself over his teenage years. Based on your experience, what’s the main thing I should do?
— Soon the Mom of a Teen, via email
Dear Soon The Mom Of A Teen: First of all, congratulations on raising a fine young boy thus far. I feel he’ll do well the next seven years and beyond under your diligent and caring tutelage.
The fact that this is an issue that is important enough for you to send your question here demonstrates that you already possess one of the key characteristics of a successful parent, and that is being present and truly caring about being a good parent. The best parents take a serious interest in their children without smothering them with too many rules and unrealistic expectations.
So, the main thing I advise you to do over the next several years is to work very hard to become an excellent listener. Make eye contact, nod at nice things you agree with and refrain from excessive frowning or judgmental body language as you communicate with him. Seek to have your teen maintain an open line of communication with you at all times. Families at times suffer when the communications between parents and a teen dry up. The more you know about his life, what is important to him and how he navigates his way, the better you can be as a parent to guide, encourage and assist him along the way.
His journey will at times need course-correcting, and this is made much easier when you know his situation very well in all aspects of his life. Do your utmost to make mild suggestions without being overbearing. Only put your foot down on the truly key issues that your rules call for, and let him find his own way via the successes and failures he’s to experience along the way. Once a teen becomes comfortable and trusts a parent won’t ask preemptive negative questions, the odds increase that the parent will receive truthful information about a variety of topics.
Always remember that everyone wants to be heard, and this is especially true of teenagers in today’s fast-paced world. Be a wise parent and listen more than you speak, and when you do speak, be as supportive and encouraging as you can while still staying true to your family’s ethics, rules and beliefs.