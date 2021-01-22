Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m a college student, and once in a while, my friends and I have a few drinks. I don’t want to reveal my age to you. Let’s just say that I’m over 18 and not quite 21. I will admit that sometimes I get drunk. Not always, but there are some occasions I drink a bit too much.
I’m writing to you because I need to know the fastest way to sober up. I still live at my family’s home, and I don’t want my parents to find out I’ve been drunk when I sneak home late at night and dive into my bed in the dark. Once I’m under my covers, I always feel like I won’t be caught, but there have been two times already that I had a massive hangover but I told my parents that I had an upset stomach from eating some spicy food at a new hipster restaurant with my friends the night before.
I need to know how to avoid feeling like this because, sooner or later, my mom will catch on to what I’m doing. There are only so many stomachaches I can fake!
— Need Fast Hangover Remedy, via email
Dear Need Fast Hangover Remedy: Nothing but time will cure a stiff hangover. Since you have admitted that you are under the legal age of 21, my fundamental advice to you is to not consume alcohol at all. This will end both your hangovers and your chances of being found out by your parents.
As long as we are on this topic, I suggest that you take a few minutes of your time and go to the Mayo Clinic website to read their excellent list of facts about hangovers and the dangers of alcohol and alcohol poisoning. Here are a few highlights:
“A hangover is a group of unpleasant signs and symptoms that can develop after drinking too much alcohol. As if feeling awful weren’t bad enough, frequent hangovers are also associated with poor performance and conflict at work.
“As a general rule, the more alcohol you drink, the more likely you are to have a hangover the next day. But there’s no magic formula to tell you how much you can safely drink and still avoid a hangover.
“However unpleasant, most hangovers go away on their own, though they can last up to 24 hours. ...
“Alcoholic beverages contain ingredients called congeners, which give many types of alcoholic beverages their flavor and can contribute to hangovers. Congeners are found in larger amounts in dark liquors, such as brandy and bourbon, than in clear liquors, such as vodka and gin.
“Congeners are more likely to produce a hangover or increase the severity of a hangover. But drinking too much alcohol of any color can still make you feel bad the next morning.”