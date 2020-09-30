From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Is it true that people who are stingy are motivated by selfishness?
— G.F.
Dear G.F.: There are clearly two philosophies about money. The first is Satan’s. He says to people as he said to Christ, “All these things I will give you, just bow down and worship me (cf. Matthew 4:9). The second philosophy is Christ’s. “Sell all that you have… and you will have treasure in heaven; and come, follow Me” (Luke 18:22).
The first is motivated by selfishness; the second, by unselfishness. The first has greed at the center; the second has God at the heart. The first has an eye for this world; the second has an eye for eternity. The first is slated for failure; the second, for success. What we think about money reveals what we think about God, for these are closely related.
A man’s heart is closer to his wallet than almost anything else. Most Americans spend more for luxuries and nonessentials than for charitable and religious purposes. It is a commentary on the shallowness of life. The Scripture teaches that we are stewards for a little while of all we earn.
In the midst of sorrow and trouble, this life has many blessings and enjoyments, which have come from the hand of God. Life itself, preservation from dangers, every bit of health that we enjoy, every hour of liberty, the ability to see, to hear, to speak, to think, and to imagine — these are God’s blessings. Even our capacity for love is a gift from God. The Bible says, “Freely you have received, freely give” (Matthew 10:8).
We show our gratitude by giving back to Him a part of that which He has given to us, and it pleases the heart of God.