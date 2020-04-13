Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m a 14-year-old boy, and sometimes my grandmother gets very angry with me and says, “Sometimes, I think that you will never become a mature young man.” She often talks to me about how young men “in her day” were very mature at a young age.
I don’t want to ask her what she means! Why? Because I can tell she is not happy with me and thinks I’m immature in some way. I’m afraid if I ask her for specifics that she will launch into a lecture that I could do without. Please tell me what your definition of a “mature young man” is.
— Young Man Seeking Maturity, via email
Dear Young Man Seeking Maturity: A mature young man thinks before he acts, knows how to make good decisions, assumes responsibilities, solves his own problems, accepts help when needed, avoids troublesome peers and makes realistic plans for the future.
A mature young man is a team player and is both willing and able to consider the feelings of others and act accordingly.
If you don’t think you meet at least the majority of these qualifications, you’re likely not acting as mature as you could be with some careful introspection. So, now you have a roadmap to know what to look for and what to consider. Use this time we are all in our homes to start working on it gradually.
I will add this: You are already off to a good start by showing the maturity to write to this column seeking suggestions and answers on this topic. I trust that with a little proactive study and some practice in putting these concepts to work, you’ll soon become a mature young man.