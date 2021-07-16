Dear Dr. Wallace:
When I was cleaning my 13-year-old son’s room, I came across a picture that he had drawn underneath some dirty clothes on the floor. My son has a talent for drawing, and usually his subject matters have all been mainstream or “mainstream enough” for me to roll with them.
But this picture made me wince. I was also a bit shocked and unsettled when I first saw it. It was a picture of a man’s head that had been chopped off by a chainsaw.
My son draws a lot of different things, but usually nothing violent. When I asked him about the drawing, he said it’s just a drawing and it doesn’t mean anything. Now I’m very concerned, and am wondering if my son should be seeing a therapist?
— Artist’s concerned mother, via email
Dear Artist’s Concerned Mother: Since you are his mother, you do have a right to be concerned. It could be that your son simply saw a horror movie or something similar that gave him the idea, and in that case, it may indeed be no big deal.
But it’s also possible that his motivation for such a drawing was derived from a different source, even an internal one. You could ask him a follow up question, such as, “Did this image come from a movie you recently saw?” Depending on his answer in terms of explanation and tone, you can then begin to think about what comfort level you have, if any.
Your son may benefit from talking to someone with professional experience that may be able to draw out from him why he is drawing such disturbing images. Keep a close eye on this situation and involve other adults in evaluating what you’ve seen. Take a photograph of the drawing with your cell phone so that you can let a few trusted adults further counsel you. The age of 13 is a delicate one and this image might simply be indicative of a phase he’s going through that will pass.
But if the opposite is true, you do want to interdict the situation as early on as you can.