From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
People say I am crazy for thinking my pet will be in Heaven when she dies. What does the Bible says about pets?
— P.O.
Dear P.O.: While the Bible does not specifically answer the question of animals going to Heaven, God’s creation story is the first miraculous account in the Bible, which includes His creation of animals. “Let the earth bring forth the living creature according to its kind: cattle… and everything… on the earth.… And God saw that it was good” (Genesis 1:24-25). All of this took place before sin entered the world.
God created animals for a purpose. They are fascinating creatures, and the variety seems endless. In the days of Noah, before the great flood, God preserved every species — male and female — on the ark so they would inhabit the land again. Animals are among God’s many diverse gifts to man.
Who doesn’t marvel at the monstrous whales in the ocean, or be inspired to watch swans gracefully move through the waters? We boast of man’s best friend because a faithful dog will protect its owner. Fish are a source of food, and we love to envision Jesus riding the colt of a donkey into Jerusalem — and we wait breathlessly for His appearance on a white horse from Heaven (Revelation 19:11).
The Bible speaks of the future messianic kingdom that captivates our imaginations: “The wolf will live with the lamb, the leopard will lie down with the goat, the calf and the lion and the yearling together; and a little child will lead them (Isaiah 11:6, NIV). One day perfect peace will reign, and everything that has breath — including animals — will praise the Lord (Psalm 150:6). The most important thing for mankind to grasp, however, is that Christ came to fulfill His redemptive plan for mankind — to save each soul to serve and glorify Him for eternity.