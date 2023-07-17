I’m a girl who’s not athletic at all, but I just started dating one of the very best athletes at my high school. This of course makes me self-conscious and it has me wanting to practice some sports so that I can appear to be more athletic.
What sport do you recommend that I start practicing so that I can show my guy that I have at least one sports skill?
— Not an Athlete Yet, via email
Dear Not an Athlete: Well, I highly doubt your current guy asked you out because he felt you were a good athlete. Rather, I’d guess that your nice personality had more to do with things.
But to answer your question, I’d say “none” of the major sports we all know and think of routinely. Instead, I’d advise you to build up your endurance, agility and strength gradually. Start by walking briskly 15 to 20 minutes a day and build up your time from there. Then practice agility drills. You can set up cones or books in your backyard and step quickly around them as nimbly as possible. Go online to find many videos on this topic!
Agility training brings a host of benefits for individuals of all ages, occupations and fitness needs as it helps with balance, mobility and adaptability to a host of physical situations you may find yourself faced with when playing any type of sport.
Finally, do a bit of light weight training. Seek to simply tone yourself up a bit and build just 10% to 25% more overall strength. Don’t try to set any records or strain yourself at all. Simply do a bit of very light to moderate weight training and then stick with it.
If you can do these three things, then you’ll have more strength, agility and endurance for any sport you’d like to try your hand at.
