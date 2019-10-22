Dear Dr. Wallace:
My husband and I are both 23, and we have a 2-year-old daughter. We have never had a babysitter because my mother has helped us when we are lucky enough to get a night out.
About a month ago, my mom and dad had to move to Sacramento because of his job. We will now have a 16-year-old neighbor be our regular sitter whenever we’re out. She has a babysitting certificate from the Red Cross, she is dependable, and she has babysat for other neighbors, so I feel comfortable with her. This is very important for me, and I need to ask your advice. Should we set an hourly rate or ask the young lady what her rate is? Also, are we expected to supply snacks and if so, what kind? I really appreciate your help.
— Mother, San Jose, California
Dear Mother: It’s not absolutely mandatory, but the great majority of
parents supply snacks for babysitters.
As you know, teens have insatiable appetites. You should contact the sitter and ask her about her hourly rate (it usually increases after midnight on weekends). While chatting with her, find out what her favorite snacks are and then make them available. You should always leave written instructions, a list of emergency numbers, your cellphone numbers (both yours and your husband’s!) and the number of the place you will be. Also, leave the telephone number of another adult family member or close friend in the event you cannot be reached right away.
An experienced and reliable sitter is worth every penny she is paid. You are indeed fortunate to have an excellent substitute for your mom!