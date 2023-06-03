From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Doesn’t it seem the spirit of greed has overtaken the spirit of giving?
– G.G.
Dear G.G.: There are clearly two attitudes about money: One is Satan’s. He says to every man as he said to Christ, “All these things I will I give You if You will fall down and worship me” (Matthew 4:9). The other’s is Christ’s. “Sell all that you have and distribute to the poor…and come, follow Me” (Luke 18:22).
The first is motivated by selfishness; the second, by unselfishness. The first has greed at the center; the second has God at the heart. The first has an eye for this world; the second has an eye for eternity. The first is slated for failure; the second, for success.
What people think about money reveals what they think about God. A man’s heart is closer to his wallet than almost anything else. It’s a staggering fact that Americans spend more than 10 times as much for luxuries and nonessentials than we do for charitable and religious purpose. This is a commentary on the shallow and superficial.
Scripture teaches that we are stewards for a little while of all we earn. If we misuse it, as did the man in the parable who buried his talent [large sum of money], it brings upon us the severest judgment of God. Ingratitude is a grievous sin. In the midst of sorrow and trouble, this life has many blessings and enjoyments that have come from the hand of God: health and the ability to speak and think. Even our capacity for love is a gift from God. We show our gratitude by giving back to Him a part of that which He has given to us.
