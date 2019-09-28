Dear Dr. Wallace:
What does the term “self-esteem” really mean? I always hear people talking about a “lack of self-esteem,” but I never hear anybody say that someone has an abundance of self-esteem. Can someone have too much of it? Is it a good trait to have? I hear a lot of teachers and counselors at our school mention this phrase, but it is not entirely clear to me what context they are referring to. I want to have good traits, not bad ones, and I’m willing to work on improving myself by learning and developing good habits. Can self-esteem become a habit?
— Curious, Denver
Dear Curious: Having self-esteem is feeling that you matter and you have importance to other people, to the world and to yourself. People with high self-esteem see themselves as confident, proud, well-liked, happy, talented and so forth. Those with low self-esteem often feel lonely, tired, angry, bored, fearful and worthless. It is good to have a healthy amount of self-esteem without it turning into conceit or arrogance. Much of life is driven by our attitudes; my advice is to know you are an important person who matters to many others (and to yourself as well). Treat yourself and your body accordingly. Be proud of who you are and how you treat others. This is one of the most important lessons any student of life can learn.
And yes, developing a healthy dose of self-esteem can indeed become a habit. Focus on your strengths, skills and talents, and also on how much you mean to many important people in your life. Think positive thoughts or affirmations along these lines, and know that you are a highly valued person. Make it a habit to respect and like yourself — without becoming arrogant — and you will be well on your way to developing the excellent habit of having good self-esteem.