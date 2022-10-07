From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
What does the Bible say about “the evil day,” and doesn’t it seem likely that the days are about as evil as we’ve ever seen in our nation that is deteriorating by the hour?
— N.R.
Dear N.R.: Naturalistic philosophers refer to the miracles of the Bible as “miraculous magic” and “oppressive absurdities.” They’re trying to hammer away at the very foundation of Christianity: faith in Christ as the Son of God.
Their philosophies [have fed] the moral deterioration throughout the Western world. If there’s no such thing as a transcendent God who is interested in the affairs of men, then there’s no moral law, and each person has a right to do as he pleases. We’ve sown the wind and are now reaping a whirlwind of cheating, lying, dishonesty, and immorality on a scale that hasn’t been known in the history of this nation.
Long ago, we were told by the Apostle Paul that the day would come when mankind would turn away their eyes from the truth and believe a lie. We’re seeing this happen.
What are Christians to do? Stand fast in the Scriptures as Paul declared. “Take up the whole armor of God, that you may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand” (Ephesians 6:13). Greek scholars remind us that this phrase — the evil day — refers to a particular hour when evil will be manifested in an unusual way in the thoughts, activities, and pursuits of humanity.
We’re also instructed to re-examine the foundations of our faith and know more of the abiding, unshakable rock of historic truth on which our faith and hope rest. We should learn, study, and digest the great absolutes of our faith. The supreme fact is that “God was in Christ reconciling the world to Himself” (2 Corinthians 5:19), from His birth to His glorious resurrection.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
After two hours of discussion Wednesday night, Brunswick City Commissioners voted to approve an application to annex and rezone a parcel at 3210 and 3302 Glynn Ave., paving the way for a 216-unit apartment complex on U.S. 17 with three commercial units.
Margi Humphries walks outside St. Mark’s Towers early every morning to watch the sun rise above the marsh in her backyard.
Public health officials are predicting an early start to an expected severe flu season this year, so people started getting their shots early.
A new legacy fund for the organization SOAR will uphold the memory of a member who inspired the nonprofit’s creation.
After more than two years at sea, the USS Georgia has returned to its home port, Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay.
Brunswick City Commissioners heard from residents Wednesday night supporting The Well, a day shelter for homeless people on Gloucester Street, and opposing a proposed ordinance cracking down on camping in public spaces.