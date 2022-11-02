From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I’m a working mom but struggle daily with being pulled between home and a career, and I’m not alone in this dilemma. The pressure of women doing something more than just raising children is a cultural pressure.
– H.H.
Dear H.H.: Today there are more pressures on the home than perhaps at any time in the history of the human race. By necessity or by desire, more women are working today than ever before. Many feel guilty about leaving their children in the care of others or having them return to an empty home while they are at work. Many women must work to support themselves and their children. But many people devote more time to their working life than they do to their family life.
To paraphrase the Bible, what shall it profit people if they gain the whole world but lose their families? What achievement in life is equal to a happy home and rearing children? Every material goal, even if met, will pass away. But the heritage of children is timeless. Someone has said that our children are our messages to the future. They’ll tell others, who will never know us, who we were. More importantly, our children have been entrusted to us by God, children made in His image and for whom Christ died.
The primary responsibility of parents is not to make sure their children have the best clothes and live in the best houses. It’s to make sure they grow up in homes where God is present and the love of Christ reigns so that they will come to know God through His Son. Nothing could be more valuable than making home a place filled with love, stability and safety. Those who have the choice to do so find great blessing.
