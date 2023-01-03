Now that it’s a new year, my parents have told my sister and me that we will no longer be getting an allowance because the prices for everything like food have gone up and they used all their available money for our holiday gifts this year.
Now we won’t be getting any weekly money at all. I’m a guy who is 16 and my younger sister is 14 and a half years old. We use our allowance to socialize with our friends at the mall, to get snacks or go to a movie together. Now all of this will stop because we won’t have even five cents to work with anymore.
I understand that times are much tougher than they used to be and that prices of everything are way up, but I still think we should get something, even if our allowance is cut down by 50%, for example.
What do you think about this? Is it fair? Can we do anything to convince our parents to at least give us something?
Dear No More Allowances: Times are indeed tougher now than they were a year or two ago. Inflation is both real and persistent and it has affected both the national economy and many consumers in various ways.
Your parents are obviously strained a bit with their household budget. This is likely the reason they are stopping your allowances. I suggest that you think about this situation from a different perspective. Instead of asking for even a reduced allowance now going forward, I recommend that you take a new position.
Ask your parents how you and your sister might be able to help the family. I don’t know what business your parents are in, but perhaps you can volunteer to help them with some of your free time. If paperwork is involved, you might be able to file paperwork for them. If research is needed, you and your sister might be able to search the internet to find new ideas or leads that could help. The idea is to see if you can help in a way that would both benefit your parents and give you a potential window to “earning” an allowance.
In lieu of this, you might ask your parents if you and your sister could find part-time jobs like babysitting in your neighborhood or cutting lawns (in the spring and summer) and clearing driveways of snow in winter if you live in a state that has lots of snow.
You could even offer your parents to share some of your earnings by contributing to the family food budget, for example.
The idea is to find a way to earn your own allowance in a manner that is acceptable to your parents.
This type of arrangement will also teach you and your sister the value of money earned for work, which is a good concept to absorb and experience at a young age.
