Dear Dr. Wallace:
My best girlfriend and I recently discussed how much we both like the same certain young man from our high school. We laughed about it at first, but then we were each like, “No, I’m serious!” Then we both laughed even harder! But after that, we fell very silent, and there was an awkward silence between us for a few minutes. Finally, we relaxed a bit and said that it’s really no big deal that we feel the same way and we should both try to get to know him better.
Well, this particular boy does not really know either one of us well at all, but we think he knows who we are since we all share a few mutual friends. We are wondering if we might hold a conference phone call with him and ask him if he wants to do some volunteer work with us. We girls are part of a group that delivers groceries and prescriptions to elderly residents in our community who are not traveling outside their homes due to the COVID-19 virus.
If this boy were to say yes and come out to help our group with the volunteer work, then my girlfriend and me would be competing for his attention!
Now, we have discussed this, and we’ve agreed that no matter who he chooses to socialize with (or if he chooses neither of us!) we girls will still remain best friends and not let jealousy destroy our wonderful friendship that we have built over the past eight years.
My concern is that even though we have both agreed to this, something could go wrong. Human nature sometimes kicks in and causes relationships to go awry.
Should we try to meet him together, or should we both just steer clear of him to protect our strong friendship? We are both 17, and we plan to attend the same college next year and even become roommates!
— Nervous Best Friend,
via email
Dear Nervous Best Friend: Don’t be worried that you and your girlfriend will drift apart. The mere fact that you two young ladies have discussed this openly has done your friendship a big favor. You’ve laid down some ground rules, which is very thoughtful.
Also remember that the odds are low that either one of you will end up in an exclusive relationship with this young man. But the odds are high that you both might make a great new friend, who might introduce you girls to other friends of his as well.
I suggest you follow through with your plan to offer him the opportunity to join your volunteer group. If, by chance, one of you does end up dating this young man, even for a brief period of time, your mutual friendship with your future college roommate is strong enough to endure this.
At least this boy knows who you are. It’s now up to you to see that he gets to know you a little better — and I don’t mean in his dreams.