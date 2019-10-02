From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
It’s frustrating to hear about trouble and not be equipped to do anything. How can a person offer themselves as part of the solution if they do not have money to send, or time to give to others who are hurting and in danger?
— C.W.
Dear C.W.: It’s natural to feel helpless when we read about trouble at home and abroad. We see destruction that threatens the lives of millions, and the struggles of those in our neighborhoods.
We cannot solve every problem, but we shouldn’t let that stop us from doing something for those who cross our paths. We can use opportunities to earn the right to tell others about Jesus Christ. This is His call to His followers.
“Go into all the world and preach the gospel to [everyone]” (Mark 16:15). While everyone cannot travel the whole world, we have been given a command to tell others about Christ, those in our world. This is what the parable of the Good Samaritan is about. We should be careful about comparing our abilities to that of others. As God leads, He equips.
Are we paying attention to those who are in our pathways day in and day out? The Bible says, “As we have opportunity, let us do good to all” (Galatians 6:10).
One faithful witness is worth more than a thousand professors of religion. We witness by our life and by His Word. When people in Christ unite in the common bond of the Word of God and prayer, we are strengthened in our life’s work — to be salt and light in the midst of darkness. The Spirit of God goes before us preparing the way, giving us the words and granting us courage.
But we must be diligent to live His Word, read His Word, speak His Word, and to trust His Word.