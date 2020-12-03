From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I have never been a churchgoer, but even I think it’s horrible that local governments can issue mandates preventing people from going to church. Will there be limitations in Heaven?
— H.H.
Dear H.H.: There is much about Heaven we don’t know; God hasn’t chosen to reveal everything to us. One truth God has revealed to us, however, is one we sometimes overlook: for those who belong to Jesus Christ: we will one day have new bodies in Heaven — bodies that will be free from the pain and death of this present world. They will be like Christ’s body after His resurrection — somewhat like our present bodies, yet free from the limitations we now experience.
Someday, the Bible says, Christ “will transform our lowly bodies so that they will be like his glorious body” (Philippians 3:21, NIV). It is hard to imagine this fully. Someday all evil and sin will be destroyed, and we will be part of a new heaven and a new earth, the home of righteousness (2 Peter 3:13).
Heaven will be perfect: “Nothing impure will ever enter [heaven], nor will anyone who does what is shameful or deceitful, but only those whose names are written in the Lamb’s book of life” (Revelation 21:27, NIV).
There’s a glorious future prepared for those who know Him. Each person should care whether their name is written in the Book of Life. For those who are not sure, it can be resolved today by asking Jesus Christ to forgive their sins and cleanse them and make them whole. They can begin now to walk a new life in obedience to the Lord. This is a decision that should not be put off for one moment, for it will be the most important decision ever made. Heaven will be far more glorious than anything we can imagine. Only in Heaven will we know exactly what Heaven is like.