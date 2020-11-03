From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I don’t intend to vote this year because there are no good candidates. Does the Bible speak about electing politicians?
— V.A.
Dear V.A.: Cynicism about politics, elections, and government is nothing new. Many feel that their vote is insignificant. If we all had this attitude, what kind of leadership would we likely get? We must not turn a blind eye to what happens in our nation.
America has gone a long way down the wrong road. If we ever needed God’s help, it is now. We should thank God that we live in a country where we have the privilege of choosing our leaders. We must never take that responsibility lightly. The Bible tells us to pray for “all those in authority, that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness” (1 Timothy 2:2, NIV).
We should pray to God as we prepare to vote, and we should pray regularly for all those who are in positions of political leadership. A terrifying spiritual and moral tide of evil has already loosed us from our spiritual moorings.
Monstrous new ideas that could destroy our freedoms are rushing in the vacuum. Spiritually we have wandered far from the faith of our founding fathers.
As long as we are on this earth, Christians have dual citizenship. On one hand, we owe allegiance to our nation and are called to be good citizens, and part of our duty is to elect officials to represent us. We are also citizens of the kingdom of God and we should do all we can to elect those who come the closest to upholding God’s laws, for they were handed down for the good of mankind.
“Come here and listen, O nations of the earth. Let the world and everything in it hear my words” (Isaiah 34:1, NLT).