From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I struggle with the claims of the Bible in light of intelligent and well-educated people who have studied human nature and the history of the world. Why shouldn’t evolution be believed as a viable way for mankind to come into existence?
– H.B.
Dear H.B.: Why should people trust what mere humans say rather than what infinite God declares: “So God created man in His own image” (Genesis 1:27)? The entire educational system is rampant with evolution, trying desperately to disprove God. Universities that were founded upon Scripture now teach atheistic or theistic evolution, producing skeptics, agnostics, or atheists with little or no regard for God. Biblical creation is the only answer that has stood the test of time because it’s founded on the absolute truth of God’s Word that never changes.
Higher education teaches the lie that evolution is accomplishing progress and that a new day is about to dawn. A new day will dawn, indeed, when Creator God will send His Son, the Lord Jesus Christ, back to Earth to make all things new.
It’s difficult for mankind to fully understand the creation of the world and the human race. To comprehend the power it took to bring into being the billions of stars that astronomers are still discovering with their telescopes is overwhelming to our finite minds. Imagine the wisdom it took to develop the complex laws that would govern the whole creation and give it order — from the smallest subatomic particle to the swirling galaxies of outer space.
The Bible tells us, “For since the creation of the world His invisible attributes are clearly seen” (Romans 1:20). To underestimate God’s power is foolishness. Nor should we ever underestimate His love. Faith in Him for His unfathomable love for His creation — mankind — will empower belief to trust Him as Savior of our souls. “All things are possible to him who believes” (Mark 9:23).
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Gray and slowed by age, 13 American veterans filed into the social hall Friday afternoon at the Magnolia Manor retirement community on St. Simons Island.
Capt. Christopher Bohner, commanding officer at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, explained the contributions made by veterans during his keynote speech at Friday’s Veterans Day ceremony in Kingsland.
Tropical Storm Nicole’s winds, waves and storm surge flooded numerous roads in the Golden Isles on Thursday, knocked out power to hundreds of residents and roughed up beaches.
The banks of the St. Marys River overflowed Thursday morning as Hurricane Nicole made landfall in South Florida.
Tropical Storm Nicole’s northward approach brought a 3.7-foot storm surge to the Golden Isles during Thursday morning’s high tide, the highest surge measured since Hurricane Irma’s passing caused massive flooding in September 2017, according to the National Weather Service in Jacksonville, Fla.