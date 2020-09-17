From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
During the recent pandemic, faith was placed in models that changed from day to day, warning society of what to expect as a virus spread around the world. Companies re-tooled and instead of making cars they made ventilators, only to learn after a few days of production that the ventilators were not needed at all. Many social media outlets took down sites that offered solutions in dealing with other problems, allowing only one philosophy to prevail. Can the public be assured of anything anymore?
— T.D
Dear T.D.: Years ago a news outlet carried an announcement of the new iPad. Before the presentation was finished, creators of the product told plans of its coming replacement. Keeping up with the latest and greatest is difficult, especially when data in the digital world changes constantly.
An accessory company posted on its website, “We are surrounded by so much technology that we begin to forget our roots.” It’s true! People can become so encumbered with being “connected” to information that they “disconnect” from others. But modern technology can also help us stay in touch with those far away like never before. While technology can weaken relationships and push the reality of life out of the way, there aren’t many grandparents that will complain about being able to see their grandchildren thousands of miles away via Facebook.
We should never give up on seeking creative ways to engage with others while still keeping lessons of the past in mind. While benefiting from today’s “instant-everything,” we must not forget the roots that have grounded us in the things that have made us strong and resilient.
For Americans, we should especially remember the roots of our nation that were founded upon God’s principles that never waver; never change.