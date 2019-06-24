From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
What does the “age of grace” mean?
— A.G.
Dear A.G.: The world is living in the “age of grace.” Jesus Christ died for the sins of the world and extended His mercy and grace to whoever will receive Him as Lord and Savior (Revelation 22:17). God’s offer of forgiveness and a new life still stands. But this period of grace will not go on indefinitely and someday it will be too late for men and women to repent and turn to the Lord Jesus Christ.
Jesus did not suffer and die to offer cheap grace. He did not willingly go to the cross so we could have an easy life or offer a faith built on easy-believism. As someone said, “Salvation is free, but not cheap.” It cost Jesus His life.
The grace of God has been tested in the crucible of human experience and has been found to be more than an equal for the problems and sins of humanity. Throughout Scripture we read of warnings preceding disaster. Such alerts from God are part of His grace and provision.
The motive of grace is the infinite, compassionate love of a merciful God. Those who receive this most wonderful gift make up the true church of Jesus Christ. One of the most wonderful passages in Scripture is found in the little book of Titus: “For the grace of God that brings salvation has appeared to all men, teaching us that, denying ungodliness and worldly lusts, we should live soberly, righteously, and godly in the present age, looking for the blessed hope and glorious appearing of our great God and Savior Jesus Christ, who gave Himself for us, that He might redeem us from every lawless deed and purify for Himself His own special people, zealous for good works” (Titus 2:11-14).