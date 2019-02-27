From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I had the wonderful experience to tour the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, N.C. The Journey of Faith was extraordinary. Does God do similar works in others or does He have favorites?
— T.E.
Dear T.E.: The Bible clearly says that God does not show favoritism (Romans 2:11-13). But God does use people who are obedient to His prompting which comes through the work of the Holy Spirit in people’s lives.
It is also important to understand that God does not call everyone to the same task. There is a great mosaic created by God. Much like the physical body that is made up of many members (the head, the arms and legs, feet and hands as examples), God’s people are on a journey as His representatives on earth (1 Corinthians 12:12-27).
Whatever is done through the church according to God’s will is done for His honor and glory. This is the same when it comes to any work done in His name. The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and the work it does around the world, for instance, could not be accomplished by one person. It is the faithful work through prayer, through giving, through the preaching of the Gospel of the Lord Jesus that makes possible His message going forth to the far corners of the world. When Jesus told His disciples to go into all the world and preach the Gospel (Mark 16:15), their obedience was blessed by Him, and He blessed not only their going forth, but He blessed His people who were faithfully praying and giving to make it possible for others to “go” (Philippians 4:18).
Christians at work in the world are the only real spiritual light in the midst of great spiritual darkness. This places a tremendous responsibility on all of us.