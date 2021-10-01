From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
People say that I am too emotional and that I need to learn to be more like other people in my life that don’t show their feelings. Is it sinful to be emotional as long as it doesn’t lead to hurting others?
— E.P.
Dear E.P.: God wove various personality traits into His created beings. Emotions in themselves are not wrong or sinful. Often the differences complement one another. Some are quiet while others are talkative. Some are quick to respond while others are slow to action.
We shouldn’t despise or deny these differences. If we didn’t experience emotions, we couldn’t know God’s peace and joy.
When Jesus was asked what the greatest commandment was, He replied that we should love the Lord our God with all of our heart, soul and mind (Matthew 22:37). These three things make up the personality, and no two people are exactly alike. Our Creator is unique and everything He does is also unique.
Perhaps it surprises many to realize that God experiences emotion, and we are all created in His image. This is a staggering thought but true. How empty life would be without emotions!
The psalmist declared, “I will praise You, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made” (Psalm 139:14). This does not refer only to the human body but everything about us; our minds and emotions. Each person is complex and while we may have challenges in understanding one another, God perfectly understands everything about us.
We must admit, though, that our emotions can become twisted and even destructive, leading us to do or say things that are harmful to others and ourselves. We must rely on Christ to fill our minds with the things that please Him and bring glory to Him.