From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I’m a high school senior. One of my teachers says that we can believe anything into existence and in a sense be our own gods. I know this isn’t true but I don’t quite know how to debate the claim.
— F.F.
Dear F.F.: It is impossible to believe anything into existence. Try it. Who can simply “believe” that they can inherit a million dollars and it happens? Who can seriously say that they can believe a child into existence? People that make such claims are deceivers. Their motive is to draw others into believing lies. This is just what Satan did in the Garden of Eden and Adam and Eve fell prey.
There are many authors, talk show hosts, and newscasters who become wealthy or famous by using high-sounding words that seem like the epitome of scholarship and culture. They are intellectually clever and crafty… adept at beguiling thoughtless men and women.
The Bible tells us to be on the alert, “because your adversary the devil walks about like a roaring lion, seeking whom he may devour” (1 Peter 5:8).
The Bible tells us to be on our guard. “When a strong man, fully armed, guards his own [house], his goods are in peace” (Luke 11:21). Arm yourself with the Word of God. It will guide and protect you. Believers are to test the various aspects and doctrines that abound, including the theories of others. Most of all, we are to test them against the standard of the Word of God.
We must put our belief in the one true God, having faith in Him alone. He is the One who spoke into existence the sun, moon, and stars — and, yes, life itself. We must reject the pride of those who teach that man is god, and instead embrace the Man Jesus Christ.