From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
It seems so many people claim to be Christians because they do good work and attend church. Is it true that a person can be a professing Christian but not really have faith in Jesus Christ, and should another person dare to ask someone if they truly are a believer?
– P.C.
Dear P.C.: A German soldier named Peter Schneider was captured by the British during WWII and he learned English while in a British prison camp. After the war, the YMCA chose him as a promising youth leader and brought him to the United States to expose him to various youth outreaches. He was a professing Christian, but he did not have real faith.
During a youth meeting, a student approached Peter and asked, “Aren’t you the young man from Germany?” Peter said, “Yes!” The student then asked him this most important question: “Do you know Christ as your savior?” Peter said, “What do you mean? Of course I’m a Christian. Everybody in Germany is a Christian.” The conversation went on for an hour or so until Peter turned and walked away angry. Later he told how he struggled through the night and for nights after. Restless, Peter got out of bed and knelt beside it, praying and asking the Lord to save him, and that night he gave his life to Jesus Christ. Peter never saw that young man again but he looked forward to the day in heaven that he could thank the young man who had enough courage to ask him the all-important question: “Do you know Jesus Christ as savior?”
Jesus is passing by even today. For those who know Christ, we must proclaim his name and we must live obedient lives according to his word so that others who are crying out can know the salvation that Christ gives. Let’s have our ears in tune to those who claim the name of Jesus but do not know him.