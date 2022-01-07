From the writings
of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Recently I heard that even one small sin of impatience can trigger many other sins. I’m not sure I buy that, but it has come to my attention that I have a shorter fuse with my family than I do my friends. How can that be remedied?
– G.R.
Dear G.R.: There was a young Christian woman who, though good in many respects, was very impatient. Her pastor one day spoke to her husband about his soul, and the man replied, “My wife is a good woman, but if religion would make me as impatient as she is, I want no part of it.” The minister had a frank talk with the woman, and in tears and humility she confessed that her sin was the sin of impatience. She began to pray that the Lord would help her. She took to heart that exhibiting patience with her husband, and before her husband, would be a way to testify that God is in the business of transforming people.
Thomas à Kempis said, “All men commend patience, although few be willing to practice it.” John F. Newton wrote, “Be patient enough to live one day at a time as Jesus taught us, letting yesterday go, and leaving tomorrow till it arrives.”
We live in a high-strung, neurotic, impatient age. We hurry when there is no reason to hurry, just to be hurrying. This fast-paced age energizes hyper personalities and creates jangled nerves that affect relationships.
Impatience has produced a new crop of broken homes and a million or more new ulcers and set the stage for culture wars. In no area of our lives has it been more damaging than on the domestic scene.
The Bible says, “Let patience have its perfect work, that you may be [complete], lacking nothing” (James 1:4). We must practice patience with everyone, especially our families.