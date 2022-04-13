From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
People seem perplexed that America’s historical landmarks are being removed and our young people are learning from their elders how not to respect our foundations. We have already seen the Ten Commandments come under attack, and now many people say that the Old Testament is no longer relevant. Will truth prevail?
– H.A.
Dear H.A.: Regardless of the campaigns to do away with the Ten Commandments, they’re just as valid today as they were when God gave them. They reflect the moral character of God, and they also provide the foundation of right living with others.
While some say that the Old Testament is no longer relevant, their claim is invalid because it is God’s holy word, and he has much to teach us through its every page. Jesus said, “Till heaven and earth pass away, one jot or one tittle will by no means pass from the law till all is fulfilled” (Matthew 5:18). Just what is a tittle? Something as small as a dot.
The Bible reveals just how often Jesus quoted from the Old Testament — he was the word, and said, “Scripture cannot be broken” (John 10:35). The apostles often quoted the Old Testament Scriptures.
Many people get their belief about the Bible from secondhand sources. A smattering of Biblical movie epics, some television programs, hearsay and courses on comparative religion give man’s view of Scripture. In high school or college classes, students take courses in “the Bible as literature.” Many times these classes are used to undermine the faith of young people unless there is a teacher who understands the Bible and has a strong faith in God.
What needs transformation is human nature. We must make the entire Bible part of our daily lives. God blesses those who read and believe his entire word. His truth is the great all-prevailing truth that will stand for time and eternity.