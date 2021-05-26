From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
There is so much injustice in the world. Has it always been this way, and is it too late for us to experience another revival era?
— W.I.
Dear W.I.: Conditions in the early to mid-18th century find a parallel in society today. The lawlessness, the crime, the immorality that is a stench in the nostrils of God is hastening God’s judgment upon this land. The ills, divisions, troubles, and difficulties that beset our nation could be turned around if its people would humble themselves before God in repentance.
This could be changed and transformed by a spiritual awakening to the Word of God. History records the importance that Christian revival has had in paving the way for better conditions around the world. One example is in the story of John Wesley, who began preaching in the fields, churches, barns, on hillsides, in the rain, in the scorching sun – at any place people would gather to hear God’s word proclaimed. Then he took up his pen and wrote against the evils of his day. He denounced the cruel violations of God’s law. He pointed out immorality, which opposed God’s holiness and undermined the morals of mankind. He pointed out the abuses of labor. He opposed everything that he found to be contrary to the commandments of God.
From the heart of this great man had come a message that meant new life to the common man. Indeed, the foundations of the western way of life had begun to bear fruit and a new consciousness under his ministry. It was the great revival under Wesley that set in motion forces that eventually destroyed slavery around the world.
Never stop praying that God will raise up a generation that will speak God’s truth and pray that hearts and ears will be open to His call. “Call to Me, and I will answer you” (Jeremiah 33:3).