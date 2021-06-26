From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
My professor is teaching the importance of global change. My pastor says we shouldn’t be worldly-minded. What is the difference?
— G.W.
Dear G.W.: The promoters of change offer a grand vision of world unity. Globalists and international affairs specialists believe they can change the world. But worldliness is actually a spirit, an atmosphere and influence permeating the whole of life and human society, and it needs to be guarded against constantly and strenuously. The Bible says that we are to love “not” the things of the world (1 John 2:15).
Many Christians have left their first love as described in the book of Revelation. Many are neither hot nor cold; they are lukewarm concerning the things of God, needing nothing from Him. We must guard against being easily entertained.
Many churchgoers want short messages that bring good feelings instead of conviction that will drive us to our knees.
The enticement for many is this idea of worldliness; seeking things that the world offers. There are certain elements of daily life, which are not sinful in themselves, but they have a tendency to lead to sin. Daily activities like what we read, how we dress, and what we watch can be helpful, but if abused these things can bring about sin and cause havoc in our lives. Thinking about the necessities of life and taking care of your family is absolutely essential, but this can easily degenerate into anxiety and then, as Christ reminds us, it can choke the seed of truth in the heart.
The Bible is full of hope for those who will take the truth to heart. “There is therefore now no condemnation to those who are in Christ Jesus, who do not walk according to the flesh, but according to the Spirit. For the law of the Spirit of life in Christ Jesus has made me free” (Romans 8:1-2).