From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
My friend has heard me plead for him to accept Christ as Savior, but he just refuses to admit that he is a sinner. I have shown him Bible verses and prayed for him. He never turns against me for my witness, but he certainly continues to reject Christ. What more can I do?
— W.S.
Dear W.S.: Christians are to be faithful to share God’s message with those they come in contact with, but Christians are not responsible for the decision each individual makes whether to accept or reject Christ.
The apostle Paul was under arrest and the Roman governor Felix had full authority either to release him or keep him in jail. Rather than flatter Felix or try to win his favor, however, Paul instead spoke openly to him about Christ. Finally Felix had had enough; he ordered Paul to leave, promising to listen more fully when the time was convenient (Acts 24:25).
Hoping for a bribe (which Paul wouldn’t give), Felix did send for him repeatedly — but two years later Paul was still in jail, and Felix was still an unbeliever. Like a patient who consults his doctor and yet refuses to take the prescribed medicine, Felix listened to Paul but refused to repent of his sins and follow Jesus. He was curious ... he had heard the Gospel ... but did not open his heart to truth.
We must commit to prayer those who reject God’s salvation and realize that each person will be held accountable when they stand before the Lord someday. God longs for all people to come to repentance (1 Timothy 2:4), but salvation is on God’s terms and not ours.