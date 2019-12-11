From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Why do people have to insist that their particular religion is the right one and the rest are wrong? Since the gods are more powerful than man, doesn’t it seem reasonable that the gods can sort it all out in the end?
— I.W.
Dear I.W.: All peoples, primitive or modern, have acknowledged some kind of deity. Archaeology has unearthed the ruins of many ancient civilizations, but none has ever been found that did not yield some evidence of a god who was worshiped. Man’s concepts of God have been as varied as his moods. He has made gods out of his imaginations in all kinds of multiple forms.
Anyone who tries to rationalize God will fail. The Bible describes the idols (gods) of man. “They have mouths, but they do not speak; eyes they have, but they do not see; they have ears, but they do not hear” (Psalm 115:5-6).
This was proven long ago in the battle of the gods described in 1 Kings 18. King Ahab confronted the prophet Elijah saying, “Is it you — the biggest troublemaker in Israel?” Elijah identified himself as the only prophet of the Lord present, but there were 450 prophets of Baal. Elijah asked, “How long will you not decide between two choices? If the Lord is the true God, follow him, but if Baal is the true God, follow him!”
The great showdown describes the silence from the gods of Baal, proving that Elijah’s God was the one and only true God by sending down fire to consume the sacrifice.
This is the great question for humanity. How long will it take to decide between two choices? We must choose whether to follow the devil’s clever promises or God’s sure Word. There are two masters; we must all choose which master we will serve. Choose Christ who lives to bring eternal life.