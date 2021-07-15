From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
My wife and I came close to adopting a child from another country when COVID-19 locked down the world. Our hopes were dashed. People said it was in God’s plan. We never expected to have our own biological children but now we have a child on the way. Is this what it means that God works in mysterious ways?
— C.A.
Dear C.A.: One of the oldest stories and one of the most marvelous miracles to be told is that of Abraham and Sarah. Sarah had been childless all their married life, and she was approaching the age of 90.
Could anything be more impossible than to have a child at that age? How could anyone blame this couple for doubting God’s promise that they would someday have their own child?
But God gently reminded them that nothing is too hard for Him. And the following year the impossible happened. Isaac was born. God fulfilled His promise to Abraham that he would become the father of a great nation.
Natural births or even adoptions may not always be God’s plan, but He will use willing hearts to reach out to those in need. Make it a point to know God’s will, for it is the highest of all wisdom. As we move in the direction we believe God is directing, trust Him to close doors He doesn’t want you to go through, and to open those that will bring His blessing. “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and… in all your ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct your paths” (Proverbs 3:5-6). We must always believe God for His provision and be tuned into what He may have in store.