I see that many states in America have now already approved marijuana use for medicinal or recreational usage, or both. My home state is planning to put an initiative on the ballot soon regarding the substance. Therefore, there has been a lot of local debate in our state and even within my hometown about whether or not this is a good idea.
Many people tell me that they feel marijuana is not a physically addictive drug, but for some people it is a psychologically dependent drug.
What is the difference between the two of these, and what does that mean for people who use this substance regularly?
— Starting to Study Cannabis, via email
Dear Starting To Study Cannabis: An individual could be considered psychologically dependent on a substance such as cannabis when this person feels the drug is an important and necessary part of daily life.
The human body does not demand cannabis like it does cocaine, heroin or methamphetamine in the cases of addictions to those substances. These substances cause a physical dependence that cannabis does not. The body becomes so dependent at some point that a physically addicted user requires ongoing usage of the drug to avoid the pain of withdrawals. Withdrawal pain often involves profuse sweating, convulsions and even at times the onset of a coma that can threaten the user’s very life.
Cannabis, on the other hand, does not create any similar physical dependency compared to these other substances. However, many daily cannabis users become psychologically dependent on the substance because the human mind regularly remembers that the use of cannabis produces a good feeling. This leads to a cannabis consumer believing that life is much more pleasant when the substance is present in the body, therefore establishing a psychological addiction.
Dear Dr. Wallace: I’m a 17-year-old girl who is pretty popular at my school. Over the years, I’ve casually dated a lot of guys on and off but never had a true steady boyfriend.
I’m naturally outgoing and friendly, so I basically talk to everybody on our campus because it comes so naturally to me. Some of my girlfriends often tease me that I flirt with a lot of guys regularly. I guess sometimes I do flirt a little bit during some of the conversations, but I mostly do it seriously, wanting to connect with all of them.
Well, this year for the first time I’ve met a great guy and I’m seeing him regularly and want to date him exclusively for as long as we get along well together. We’re certainly off to a good start! However, he recently mentioned to me that he finds it uncomfortable when I flirt with so many other guys right in front of him. I guess I continue to do this because it’s such an old habit. I’ll sometimes even say slightly risque things to other guys even though I’m totally teasing them and don’t really mean it at all.
My current boyfriend treats me great and doesn’t complain about anything about me other than the way I always verbally flirt with other guys. Do you think I should seek to change my ways or simply tell my boyfriend he needs to deal with it?
— A Social Butterfly, via email
Dear A Social Butterfly: Even though you may know exactly what is in your mind at the time you verbally engage other guys in risque conversations, not everyone else necessarily does, including your current boyfriend.
Think for a minute how you would feel if he said the exact same types of things to other girls on your campus, right in front of you!
You’ve mentioned that you truly like your current boyfriend and that you want to stay with him and see how well you can get along with him over a longer period of time. A good start in that direction would be to at least tone down the nature of the conversations that you have with other guys. By all means, speak to whomever you want, as that is entirely your right.