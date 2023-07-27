From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
The phrase, “‘Come out from among them and be separate,’ says the Lord God,” is troubling to me as a Christian. Can we only be righteous if we have nothing to do with others who also need the righteousness of God? We are to be the light in a dark world. How can we come out of the dark world and still make an impact for Christ?
– S.L.
Dear S.L.: The Bible teaches that we are to live in this world, but we are not to partake of the evils of the world. We are to be separate from the world of evil, though we live in its midst. God’s Word commands to “come out from among them and be separate … . Do not touch what is unclean” (2 Corinthians 6:17). This can only be accomplished through dependence upon the Lord.
When we pray and ask the Lord to help us to live this way, He will give us discernment to ask ourselves, “If I do this, will it violate any principle of Scripture? Does it stain my testimony for Christ? Will my actions or involvement be a stumbling block to others? Would I be somewhere, or be reading something, or watching something that does not glorify the Lord?” As believers in Christ, we have the Spirit of God within us to strengthen and keep us.
When a person receives Christ, God’s Spirit comes and resides in us. We’ve been sanctified — set apart — to live for Christ and grow up according to His Word.
Someone described the spiritual pilgrimage of a woman seeking truth. She read the Bible as a pious exercise, but when Christ came into her heart, she began reading the Bible as an engineer reads a blueprint with profound concentration and understanding. Christians who love the Lord do not want to remain spiritual babes. Feed on the Word of God and grow in Him.
