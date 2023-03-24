From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I’m constantly pushed to attend a home Bible study but am resistant because I’ve attended many and they are simply a waste of time. The Bible is never opened; rather, books by famous authors are discussed. I do desire to learn the Bible but just reading it on my own seems futile. Is there another way?
– S.B.
Dear S.B.: We grow spiritually through the study of God’s Word. We’ll never grow in grace and in the knowledge of God until the Bible becomes part of daily life. Jesus promised that He would send the Holy Spirit to help us, but if we never read the Scriptures, if we never meditate on His Word, if we never pray and ask Him to open our minds to understand, if we never spend time dwelling on Him and what He has done for us through His sacrifice on the cross to bring salvation, we will remain infant Christians.
We should never throw in the towel because we cannot find a worthy teacher. The Holy Spirit is our Instructor. In every choice we make, we should ask our Heavenly Father which way we should go and listen for Him to say, “This is the way, walk in it” (Isaiah 30:21).
But it’s also important to have the fellowship of other Christians, and this can happen by asking the Lord for guidance in finding a church home — a church that preaches from the Bible the entire Word of God. A true Bible-preaching church is not just a particular building or congregation, but people who belong to Christ and are actively living life in obedience to Him.
Finally, we grow in our spiritual walk by witnessing — sharing Christ with others. This is simply giving testimony to what Christ has done in our lives. Just as exercise makes us physically stronger, exercising our faith by sharing it with others makes us spiritually stronger.
