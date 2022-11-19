Dear Dr. Wallace:

I’m 17 years old and have been dating for nearly two years now. I’ve met and even been set up with several initially interesting guys, but sadly all my boyfriends have had major, deal-breaking flaws that eventually revealed themselves. At least I’ve had the good common sense to immediately cut off those relationships once I became fully aware of a major character flaw, integrity breach, illegal activity or whatever the case was at the time that caused me grave concerns. Let’s just say that I would rate my dating “career” thus far quite below average and even disappointing.

— Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.

More from this section