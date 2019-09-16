From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Human nature is complex and when I try to reason out why we as people struggle within ourselves, it leaves me weary and troubled. How can there be hope in such perplexity?
— W.W.
Dear W.W.: Think of all the advancements in medicine, communications and technology the human race has made in the last century or so. We should be grateful that God has given man the ability to make this kind of progress.
But also think of the tragic fact that these same centuries have seen the most devastating wars in human history. In spite of our accomplishments, we humans are still a painful mixture of good and bad, love and hate, joy and sorrow. We have the ability to reach the moon, instantly communicate with someone on the other side of the globe, and cure many diseases, but we can also destroy millions with the press of a button. When people put hope in themselves and their fellowman, and even in what mankind has accomplished, it will lead to despair because no man or woman can solve the world’s problems; only Christ Jesus can do that.
Even those of us who have committed our lives to Jesus Christ often do things we don’t want to do, and we don’t do the things we ought to do (Romans 7:19-20). That is why we need to open our hearts continually to Christ and allow Him to take away our sin and self-centeredness. Only He can make us new; only He can change our hearts and make us more like Himself.
We must not be satisfied to remain the same. We don’t have to stay the same as we have been in the past, burdened down with sin and regret. We must open our hearts and lives to Christ’s transforming power and follow Him.