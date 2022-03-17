From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
It is disappointing when people say that Christ changed their life but there is no evidence. I don’t like hypocrisy, yet I like to accept people for what they are. My mother says that I am using this as an excuse. While I don’t agree with her, I am troubled by my attitude.
– T.F.
Dear T.F.: We cannot let hypocrisy divert us or keep us from Christ himself. Christians are imperfect, and some who claim to follow Jesus are far from his teaching; they will sometimes falter in their walk with Christ, but Christ never falters. We must not put our trust in people. The object of our faith is in Christ alone.
People will disappoint us, but Christ never brings disappointment. We grow in him not by following people, but by following his word — the Bible. We should pray to understand his teaching and examine his life. We must not get sidetracked with disappointment in others, but live a consistent life. This is what he expects us to do as his followers. Do others see something of Christ — his love, his joy, his peace — in us?
Jesus Christ is the complete fulfillment, example and demonstration of perfection, and he tells us to follow him. While we will never attain perfection in this life, we are told to walk in his footsteps and strive to please him in everything we do. This is only possible when we stay connected to the source of all things good. The Bible says, “I am the vine, you are the branches. He who abides in me, and I in him, bears much fruit” (John 15:5). When a true believer stumbles and sins, God’s Holy Spirit brings conviction and turns the individual to repentance. This is what restores our souls and clears the way for fellowship with him.