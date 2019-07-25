From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I’ve heard about God all my life, but no one can prove He is real. Doesn’t it seem farfetched that God would not reveal Himself today and expect us to believe the claims that are thousands of years old?
— G.D.
Dear G.D.: If God can be fully proved by the human mind, then He’s no greater than the mind that proves Him. Humans are limited in every way and that’s why it takes faith in “Someone” more powerful than mankind to set our hearts right — His name is Almighty God.
There’s no limit to God. There’s no limit to His wisdom. There’s no limit to His power. There’s no limit to His love. There is no limit to His mercy. No one has ever lived to prove themselves capable — only God who said, “The fool has said in his heart, ‘There is no God’” (Psalm 14:1). We cannot confine God or measure His works; that would be like trying to measure the water in the ocean.
Most of us know “about” God, but that’s quite different from knowing God. He hasn’t only revealed Himself to the human race from the beginning of time; He cared so much for our suffering that He sent His only Son to walk among us.
Every word that Jesus spoke is historically true. Every word that He spoke was scientifically true. Every word that He spoke was ethically true. His ethical vision was wholly correct in the age in which He walked on earth, and correct in every age that has followed.
If you want to know God, take a look at Jesus Christ. He is the great gift God has given to the world to prove the reality of His love. Jesus said, “If you would believe you would see the glory of God” (John 11:40).