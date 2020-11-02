From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
The U.S. Constitution makes reference to Almighty God and the Supreme Ruler of the Universe. The Christian faith says that man can know this God and that He is a God of love. If there really is one true God, how can a person really know Him without fear of His wrath and judgment?
— S.G.
Dear S.G.: In the spiritual realm, people do not grasp the overwhelming love of a holy God, but we can understand God’s love by getting to know Him through Jesus Christ. No one can grasp the love of the God of the universe without knowing His Son.
It’s not questions about God’s existence that trouble most people, but questions about what He is like and how they can know Him. The unanswered questions about God, about His nature, His will and His ways have always intrigued mankind. Many conclude: ‘I just don’t know!’ But we can know. Speak about the love of God and faces light up, but speak of God as a Judge, and our attitudes change. But God is the Judge of His world; as our Maker, He owns us. He is a Judge who loves righteousness and hates sin, and He is always just.
God is sending forth His message of love, but we must tune in. We must be willing to listen and to receive His message and then to obey it.
When we become His child, we are saved from His holy wrath and will be eternally wrapped in His love that brings peace to our hearts in this present life. “For the grace of God that brings salvation has appeared to all men, teaching us that, denying ungodliness… we should live soberly, righteously, and godly in the present age, looking for that blessed hope and glorious appearing of our great God and Savior Jesus Christ” (Titus 2:11-13).