From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
If we read the Bible and are obedient to Scripture, why is it important to pray?
— C.G.
Dear C.G.: Every person whose life has ever counted for God has been a person of prayer. We are called to follow Christ’s example, and His whole life was saturated with prayer. He rose early in the morning to pray, He prayed while on journeys, and He sought out solitary places to commune with His Father.
A friend liked to define prayer as “a declaration of dependence.” This is a wonderful way to look at prayer, because we are powerless without it. This is why so many people are driven to prayer when they get in trouble, never thinking to pray when life is going along the way they want it to.
What happens when war breaks out? Even news anchors will report on those who begin praying for solutions. When people receive bad news about a life-threatening disease, most people do not resist someone praying for them. This is true for countless people who never think about God until they suddenly find themselves in a crisis that is beyond them. The truth is, we are nothing without God in our lives.
If there are any tears shed in Heaven, they will be over the fact that we prayed so little. Prayers have no boundaries. They can leap miles and continents, and be translated instantly into any language. True prayer is a way of life, not just for use in emergencies. We must make it a habit, and when the need arises, we will be practiced up! Prayer is the voice of faith directed to God.
When we know Him personally, we can be sure that God hears our prayers. What a wonderful thought!