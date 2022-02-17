From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
If it is true that God answers our every prayer, why do I feel like He doesn’t even hear me?
– P.A.
Dear P.A.: The Bible teaches the victorious assurance that God answers every true petition made by every believer who follows Him in obedience. Whether the answer is “yes” or “no,” and sometimes “wait,” He still answers.
We are called to trust God’s promises; He possesses everything. He will supply our needs according to His riches in glory (Philippians 4:19). The Lord gives His Holy Spirit that guides us in prayer, according to His will, for He knows us best. No task is too arduous, no problem is too difficult, and no burden is too heavy for His loving response. The future, with its tears and uncertainties, is fully revealed to Him. Skeptics may question it, humanists may deny it, and intellectuals ridicule it, but God’s Word is true.
Christ’s own promise is that if those of us who belong to Him abide in Him and His words abide in us, we can ask Him and He will answer (John 15:7). However, many people ask with the wrong motive, not knowing what is best for them. The Bible says, “You ask and do not receive, because you ask amiss, that you may spend it on your pleasures” (James 4:3).
Contrary to what many say, we are not the masters of our own souls. We must not put our will above God’s will. We must not insist on our own way or dictate to God. Rather, we must learn the difficult lesson of praying as the sinless Son of God Himself prayed, “Not my will, but thine, be done.” The Scripture says that the one mediator between God and man is Jesus Christ. We must know Him, and we must pray in His Name. Our prayers must be directed according to the will of God. Let’s be thankful to the Lord for hearing us call on His name.