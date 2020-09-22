Dear Dr. Wallace:
At the very beginning of this summer, my best friend and I got into a nasty dispute. This is no doubt the worst fight we’ve ever had. We haven’t spoken a single word to each other since this blowup, and now we are past Labor Day, headed toward the fall. We used to do many fun things together each summer, but not this year.
I miss her company and want things to get back to normal, but I still think she was at fault for the fight. Well, to be honest, I don’t think she was at fault; I know she was. But if I try to patch things up between us, I don’t want her to think I’m admitting I was wrong and she was a victim. I know both of us are quite stubborn, and we might not talk to each other for many more months. It will be 2021 before we know it, and if I don’t make contact with her, we will remain estranged.
What should I do? We have been very, very good friends for over 10 years. She is like the sister I never had — or, was like the sister I never had.
— Silent Sister,
via email
Dear Silent Sister: Forget who’s at fault, and contact your friend very soon. Tell your friend you’re sorry for your part in the disagreement, whatever it was. Let her know that her friendship means a lot to you. It’s a lot better to renew a valued friendship than it is to be “right.”
If, for whatever reason, she does not renew the friendship, at least you will have taken a positive step and tried to break the ice. You can take comfort in trying to make a tough situation better.
I believe you already know that it is better to take the high road of reconciliation, and I am happy to confirm for you that I do feel this is the right path to take.
Dear Wallace: I’m 17, and my boyfriend is 18. He’s a great guy, and I care for him very much. He was born outside the USA, but he is now an American citizen. My parents were born in Europe, but I was born in America. My boyfriend’s parents allow him to drink alcohol at all meals in their home! I was surprised when I went over to his parents’ house for dinner last weekend.
And by drinking, I mean hard alcohol! They mixed him a whiskey cocktail of some sort before dinner, and then they gave him a cold beer to drink with his meal! They then put a cold beer in front of my plate of food when dinner was served! My boyfriend asked me if I wanted my own beer or at least a few sips of his, but I said no and requested just ice water. So, when he finished his beer, he took the one his parents put out for me and drank that down, too!
I know many cultures are different, but I was still pretty surprised. I’ve never even smelled alcohol on his breath before this dinner. But I must say he tossed back the cocktail and two full beers easily and with gusto.
I have not said anything about this to my family or any of my friends. Should I just accept this as a cultural difference and not worry about it?
— Nondrinking girlfriend
Nondrinking Girlfriend: Well, this was their home, so they can make their own decisions about drinking accordingly. However, you also should make your own decisions regarding alcohol. In my opinion, you did the right thing by drinking ice water rather than beer, as you are underage and, as you stated, a “nondrinker.”
Now, regarding your boyfriend, you have new information to consider. You witnessed him chug down three alcoholic beverages within an hour, and he’s only 19. You must consider this now going forward.
You are responsible for your own personal safety at all times. Be very wary of taking a ride from him in a vehicle if you feel he may have been drinking prior to getting behind the wheel. Additionally, he may be a great guy in your book so far, but watch out for any mood swings or changes in his usual positive behavior around you. Always remember that you are responsible for yourself. Nobody will look out for you as well as you can look out for yourself.