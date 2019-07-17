From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
My grandmother is a wonderful Christian woman. She’s been a strength to our family and an inspiration to many. She asked me to make a promise to her that if she ever became grouchy in her old age, to remind her how unhappy she would become. She has arrived at that place because of poor health, but when I bring her words back to memory, she is resentful. Is there a way to do this in an honorable way?
— G.G.
Dear G.G.: The sick room can become a “spiritual gymnasium” where one’s soul is exercised and developed. Sickness, no matter the age, is one of the “all things” that work together for good to those who love God. We must not resent it. We must not be embittered by it. Those who are lying on sick beds can receive comfort in knowing that the love-stroke of a loving Heavenly Father who cares for us so much will not pamper but will bring all things together for the ultimate good.
We all need encouragement. We all need to be reminded of God’s promises. God bless those who need encouragement and may the Lord strengthen those who offer the encouragement. Christ is the answer to sadness and discouragement.
This is a world of thwarted hopes, broken dreams, and frustrated desires that often come through personal pain and suffering. Someone asked, “Where can I find happiness and a quiet heart?”
The Bible is the place to look. Oh, that we would cast our eyes on the Lord Jesus. When our hearts are attuned to Him, then its overflow will be joyful and full of good cheer. “The Lord is my strength ... and I am helped” (Psalm 28:7, KJV). Peace comes when we set our minds on Him.