From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
The pandemic has heightened awareness of our need to be around other people. Isolation is frightening. How do people cope with not seeing others for days or weeks at a time?
— P.S.
Dear P.S.: We’re not meant to be isolated and independent from each other, either as human beings or as Christians. We all need other people in our lives. The Bible says, “And let us consider one another in order to stir up love and good works, not forsaking the assembling of ourselves together,… but exhorting one another” (Hebrews 10:24-25).
There are burdens our friends can help us bear in times of crises. But we are not to worry about our burdens. We are to roll them on to God’s shoulders, looking to Him for power to sustain and strengthen us. However, it is our duty to help our fellow man bear his burdens.
Society’s boasted about its technological successes, enabling people to communicate moment-by-moment with others around the world. During times of isolation people can now put such technology to use, allowing communication. An old Bell Telephone advertisement said, “Reach out and touch someone.” A simple phone call or a handwritten letter can be used of God to brighten the day for souls in darkness. Such times are tremendous opportunities for the Gospel message to be shared.
We need to heed the examples of so many who’ve been shut in, sometimes for years, who exhibit the joy of the Lord in their days and nights of being alone. It’s important to draw strength from one another, but it never replaces the strength that comes from fellowship with the Lord Jesus Himself.
When people find peace with God they are brought into the joy and fellowship with Christ and there is a beneficial effect upon the body and mind that leads to the preservation of physical and mental power. Rely on Jesus Christ completely.