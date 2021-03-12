Dear Dr. Wallace:
I began dating a certain guy because he told me a cute story when we first met. His story pulled on my heartstrings and had me rooting for him in such a way that I felt drawn to him
The story he told me was that he was a skinny geek in eighth grade and a big kid bullied him regularly on the school bus by talking smack to him and flicking his ears with his fingers from the seat behind him so hard that it made him cry.
He told me he went home and told his dad, and they then went out and bought weights to train with. He started to lift regularly, and he developed some muscles and was never bullied again.
Of course, I believed him, until I met a girl that grew up with him! She told me my boyfriend had been a jock athlete in school his entire life and that he’s never been bullied at all — ever! In fact, this girl claims he was widely known to be a bully himself. She told me he uses that line on all the girls, and it usually works for him. I feel like a fool. What should I do? We are still dating, and all my girlfriends think I’m lucky to be with him.
— Feeling Foolish Now, via email
Dear Feeling Foolish Now: What is lucky is that you have apparently found out about his true character, and not a moment too soon. Now that you know this, I would suggest moving on from the relationship immediately — with one caveat.
First, you need to corroborate her story by finding other individuals who went to school with the two of them during that time frame she mentioned to you.
If and when you can confirm this story to be true, I suggest you move on from this relationship due to his character. But be careful, because the other girl could simply be jealous and might be intentionally leading you astray.